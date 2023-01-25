St. Stephens hosting Wyoming Indian Friday

This Friday one of the biggest rivalries in the county returns to the court as Wyoming Indian Chiefs (8-7, 3-0) and Lady Chiefs (12-3, 3-0) travel a few minutes down the road to take on the St. Stephens Eagles (2-8, 1-2) and Lady Eagles (1-8, 0-3) at Fort Washakie High School.

The last time these two teams met was on one of the final days of 2022 and saw both teams from St. Stephens lose to close out the year. The Lady Eagles were only able to put up seven points in four quarters as recent Coach of the Year Aleta Moss and her Lady Chiefs simply dominated the court from every inbound pass to every free throw.

Wyoming Indian’s Brandon Coffee drew hard contact from St. Stephens’ Tyren Ridgley December in Ethete. (p/c Carl Cote)

The boys, on the other hand, kept it close for a little bit, even getting the Chiefs’ lead down to single-digits right before halftime but the home team Chiefs would pull away quickly and never lead by less than 10 points for the second half.

During that game, new athletic and activities director for St. Stephens, Fletcher Turcato, said that the next time the two meet the Eagles and Lady Eagles teams would be more cohesive and “better overall” as they had not had much time to practice together by their first matchup.

“We’ll be better. We have a really good group of kids here and they know what this means; they’ll be better next time they meet,” Turcato said back in December.

So, have the Eagles and Lady Eagles improved enough to pull off the upset? Or will the Chiefs and Lady Chiefs continue their undefeated conference gameplay so far this year?

Currently, the boys of Wyoming Indian average 65.1 points per game, fifth-best in the 2A Class, but St. Stephens has jumped them this year and is averaging 65.9, second-best. St. Stephens is shooting 44.5% from the field while Wyoming Indian is shooting a fourth-worst at 37.4%.

St. Stephen’s Faylene Ridgley drove the ball against Wyoming Indian December in Ethete. (p/c Carl Cote)

As for the girls, St. Stephens is at the bottom of the barrel in scoring, only able to put up 29.4 points per game compared to Wyoming Indian’s 2A-leading 57.9 points per game. But the Lady Chiefs are doing so with a middle-of-the-pack shooting percentage of 32.1%, nearly 5% better than the Lady Eagles’ 27.5%.

But, as everybody in Fremont County knows, when these two teams meet all stats and records get thrown out the window and some miracles have happened before. You can catch both the varsity girls and boys games live on WyoToday’s YouTube page as well as on 99.1 KWYW as the games take place at the home of the Eagles and Lady Eagles. The girls’ game tips-off at 5:30 p.m. while the boys follow suit directly after.

Good luck to both teams and no matter what happens, just have fun!

By: Shawn O’Brate