Spring Rodeo Season enters final meets before State

By Shawn O’Brate

SHERIDAN; BUFFALO – This past Saturday the Spring Rodeo season continued with two of the final meets of the season before the state finals begin in early June. The Saturday rodeo in Sheridan and the following two days in Buffalo provided one of the last looks at some of the most talented, young riders in the state.

Defending National Champion Haiden Thompson out of Yoder finished sixth in barrel racing on Saturday behind names from Casper, Kinnear and Buffalo with the winner being Abagail Olson out of Sheridan.

In bareback riding it was once again Roedy Farrell out of Thermopolis coming out on top with a score of 67, just seven points less than his low score in Gillette just three weeks ago.

For Riverton’s lone participant, Aidan Ruby, it was not the best day but that didn’t stop him from getting back up on the bull both literally and figuratively. In the bull riding event Ruby finished 13th while in the team roping Ruby finished right in the middle of the pack above some big names out of Rock Springs, Big Piney and Yoder.

Ruby did better on Sunday in Buffalo, finishing in fifth place with a score of 62–just seven behind the big winner out of Cheyenne.

Both of Pavillion’s athletes’, KC Gibson and Landen Brownlee, both failed to score any points but Brownlee, a recent Wind River high school graduate, still has one more meet before his final chance at state before traveling into post-high school life and leaving behind the high school rodeo circuit behind.

Also representing Fremont County in this weekend’s rodeo in Sheridan was Faye Hellyer out of Kinnear who had a barrel racing time of 17.984 seconds, garnering a fifth place finish for the now-junior at Wind River high school. Hellyer also finished just outside the top-ten in the breakaway roping category.

The first day in Buffalo didn’t go as well for Hellyer, finishing with a 22.743 time in the barrel racing and zero points on the day in both categories.

Shoshoni also had a familiar face in Sheridan with Cannon Campbell participating in three events, winning the top spot in the tie down calf roping event with a blitzing speed of 13.050 seconds.

The very next day in Buffalo Campbell placed first in steer wrestling with the only sub-ten second time of the day, 8.88 seconds. Campbell would also add three points after finishing with a 16.52 second time in the team roping event but, sadly, would not bring home any points that day in the tie down calf roping event.

The Sheridan rodeo showed a lot of talent across the board with parity at every event, which is why only one city (Sheridan) boasted a top-place finish more than once throughout the whole day.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo rodeo had plenty of skill flowing throughout the events with Sheridan once again leading the pack in first place finishes.

Good luck to anyone and everyone who places well enough to get into the state tournament!