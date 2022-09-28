Sports Update 9/28

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

There was some stellar football action out at Fort Washakie as the youth and junior high teams took on Shoshoni’s. Even though it’s like a little game of backyard fumblerooski it was still a lot of fun to watch, Shoshoni ended up walking away with the victory but when you’re that age it’s all about having fun and just getting some fundamentals down

Also I just want to give a huge shout out to the special Olympians around Lander and Riverton who qualified for the huge fall tournament in Casper next week. It’s obvious the rest of the state has some real competition when it comes to bowling but just remember to go out there, give it your best, and most importantly have a good time!

Now onto some future sporting events you guys can join in around the county.

First of all tonight you can catch the Lady Rustler volleyball team’s last home game until late in October as they take on Northwest College at 6 pm. Be sure to head down to CWC early and grab a seat because it’s some of the best volleyball in the nation at their level and they play every set like it’s their last, it’s always a good time.

Speaking of northwest college they will also be taking on the CWC soccer teams this Saturday. Both the boys and the girls teams are looking to get back on the winning side of things as the girls kickoff at 1 PM at CWC’s soccer field followed up by the boys at 3.

And tomorrow there’s plenty of sports happening around you with Lander, Riverton and Thermopolis all heading to Cody to compete in the Cody Foxes & Hounds cross country event at Olive Glenn Golf Course.

Tomorrow there’s also going to be some good volleyball happening in Riverton as Rock Springs comes to town to take on the young Lady Wolverines team that new head coach Kim Davis is still trying work the kinks out of so they can be their very best when the postseason comes around.

And who could forget the two Thursday night football games happening in Fremont County? You got Riverside coming to Shoshoni to try and topple the #2 seed in the 1A 9-man conference while the Wyoming Indian Chiefs travel right down the road from them to take on the #3 team, Wind River, which will be an uphill battle for Coach Nate Reinhardt and his Chiefs. Both games kickoff at 6 PM

And if I can throw a little plug for myself in here, I will be calling that Wind River vs Wyoming INdian game alongside Ernie Over, the voice of the Lander Tigers, and you can watch it all happen on WyoToday’s youtube page starting with the pregame show around 5:30.