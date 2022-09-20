Sports Update 9/20/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

This past weekend was a busy one with all sorts of sports taking hold of Fremont County starting with the Wyoming state golf tournaments. In the 3A it was once again the Riverton Wolverines taking top honors for the second straight season behind a rousing individual performance by Parker Paxton who finished on top for the third straight season. Paxton’s teammates Brodie Dale and Kyler Graham both finished in the top-seven which propelled them to a first place finish all together.

In the 2A conference the Thermopolis boys took first place thanks to Hadley Johnson finishing on top while three of his teammates all finished in the top-ten.

Sticking with golf for a second, the All-State honors were handed out early Monday morning with four Riverton golfers making the list alongside one Lander Tiger. Obviously Parker Paxton topped the list after winning every single competition he played in this season, followed by teammates Brodie and Kyler as well as a Lady Wolverine, Tylynn McDonald, who won in the Match Play tournament at Riverton Country Club earlier this month.

For the Tigers it was Riley Stoudt who finished on the All-State 3A team, Stoudt finished in first on his home course during the first weekend of September at the Terry Berg Invitational.

From Thursday through Saturday there were football games being played all across the county, here’s a quick run down of the scores:

Thursday saw Shoshoni beat up on Cheyenne East in a non-conference game by a score of 54 to 21, Pehton Truempler led the way with 237 yards on the ground and 3 TDs.

On Friday Wind River remained undefeated as they stomped the Riverside Rebels by a score of 50 to 6, Cooper Frederick had four total touchdowns in the game including a 43-yard pick-six.

Riverton fell to Star Valley by a score of 59 to 19 but they had some positive momentum, especially after being blown out two weeks ago by Cody. The big highlight of the game was Ty Sheets’ 83-yard catch-and-run touchdown that was his first offensive score of the season.

Lander played another close game this weekend, this time against Evanston, but unlike last week they came away with the victory by a score of 24 to 14. Matisse Weaver had two scores on the day, one on the ground and one from a nice catch on a well-designed wheel route.

And finally Dubois put up a 70 burger against Encampment on Saturday behind a dominant running game led by Wyatt Trembly who had over 350 yards and four touchdowns on the day.

Tonight you can root on your Riverton lady wolverines volleyball team as they face off against Cody at Riverton High School at 6 PM. Head coach Kim Davis looks to keep the success going in her first year as the Riverton head coach so go on out and show your love for the Lady Wolverines as they try and beat a tough Fillies team.

BY: SHAWN O’BRATE