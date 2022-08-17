Sports Update 8/17/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest

I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media and this is what’s happening in the world of sports

Fremont County football is right around the corner with the week 0 games to kick off next Friday. Riverton will be on the road as they take on Powell at 6 p.m. You can catch that game on KTAK with Kevin Shields. I talked to head coach Troy Anderson about the pressure his team has having to play a team like Powell on the road in week 0.

Lander will take on Pinedale at home in week 0 and 4 p.m. and Thermopolis will take on Worland at 7 p.m. You catch all the games on our YouTube page. Just go to YouTube and look up Wyotoday.



In other Sports

The Rockies are in action today as they take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the second of three. First pitch is set for 5:45 p.m. tonight. You can catch all the action on 99.1 KWYW for all the action.

CWC athletics are kicking off soon and with more on CWC sports here is the voice of the Rustlers John Gabrielson

Last today the Denver Broncos are coming off of a preseason win against the Cowboys last weekend and now look to keep things going against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in Buffalo.. Kick off is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday the Broncos will close out the preseason against the Vikings on August 27 at Mile High Stadium.



You can catch the regular season for the Denver Broncos starting on September 12 when they take on the Seahawks on 99.1 KWYW.

