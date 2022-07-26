Sports Update 7/26/22

|
Riverton Wolverine Volleyball
|Varsity
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|8/16
|FD Practice
|8/26-27
|Riverton Tournament
|TBA
|9/2-3
|@ Cody Border Wars
|TBA
|9/8
|@ Lander
|6:00
|9/16
|Jackson
|5:00
|9/17
|Star Valley
|1:00
|9/20
|Cody
|6:00
|9/23-24
|@ Casper Invite
|TBA
|9/29
|Rock Springs
|6:00
|10/1
|@ Kelly Walsh
|12:00
|10/7
|@ Green River
|6:00
|10/8
|@ Evanston
|1:00
|10/13
|@ Rock Springs
|6:00
|10/14
|Kelly Walsh
|6:00
|10/20
|Lander
|6:00
|Senior Night
|10/22
|@ Cody
|1:00
|10/28-29
|Regionals @ Riverton
|TBA
|11/3-5
|State @ Casper
|TBA