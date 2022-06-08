Sports Update 6/8/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media back with you so let’s get into what is going on in the world of sports.

The Riverton Raiders C Team will be in action today in Riverton as they take on Powell in a double header. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. with the second game to start after. The C Team will see more action this weekend as they take on Sheridan on Friday at 2 and 4 p.m. Wyotoday will have the call for both the Powell and Sheridan game. Pregame for the game this evening will be at 4:45 p.m. and then the game on Friday’s pregame will begin at 1:45 p.m.

Friday in Riverton is turning into a busy day as after the Sheridan doubleheader is the State Farm Alumni Game. This will be a game that will feature the past meeting the present of the Raiders in a contest. Details of the game are not for sure at this time but we do know that the Alumni game will begin after the Sheridan Double header. Stay tuned to Wyotoday Facebook and Wyotoday.com should there be any updates.

In other sports news today:

The Colorado Rockies are back in action in their second of three against the San Francisco Giants today. First Pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. today. You can catch all the action on 99.1 KWYW this evening and all season long.

Last Today CWC has named a new golf coach in Collin Hopkins. Hopkins is the General Manager at the Riverton Country Club Hopkins is taking over for the interim coach from last year Jordan James.

This has been your sports update brought to you by WRTA bus lines I’m Travis Gupton