Sports Update 6/28/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media and this is what’s happening in the world of sports.

The Lander legends are in action today as they take on Evanston in lander. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. this will be the last home game for the legends this season.

The dirtbags will host a tournament on July 9th and 10th. Wyotoday media will be on hand to call the action that weekend, and details of times are upcoming in the sports update.







In other sports news today:

The Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup Champions for the first time in 21 years and they held on Sunday to defeat the Tampa Bay Lighting by a final of 2-1. Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi LehKonen scored the deciding goals for the Aves to bring the Stanley Cup the Colorado for the first time since 2001. The Aves finish their season with a record of 56-19-7

The Rockies are in action today as they are in the second of three games against the dodgers. Wyotoday media is your home for Colorado Rockies action on 99.1 KWYW with first pitch to start at 6:40 p.m. tonight and the final game of the series will be tomorrow night at 6:40 as well The Dodgers coming into this series is 45-26 on the season while the Rockies sit at 31-42.

Last today we want to send a special shout out to Keegan Stephenson for signing his letter of intent to northern Vermont university at Lyndon. Lyndon is a D3 school in Vermont and yesterday I caught up with Keegan’s father and coach Shannon Stephenson.

You can get more sports updates and stories on our Facebook page as well as on Wyotoday.com you can also check out local editions of the ranger, lander journal or wind River news for more as well.