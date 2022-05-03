Sports Update 5/3/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest

I'm Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday media and this is what's happening in the world of sports.

The Roy Peck Invitational took place over the weekend and we want to share just some of the results from that event today.

In the boys 100 meter dash Tristian Watkins of Riverton took first place with a time of 11.19. Jaycee Herbert of Wind River took fourth place with a time of 11.66. Watkins also took first place in the 200 meter dash. Caleb Crowley of Riverton finished 5th with a time of 23.55. Matisse Weaver of Lander finished with a time of 23.67.Braden Cash of Shoshoni finished 8th in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5 minutes 1 seconds. Kaden Chatfield of Riverton took second in the 3200 meter run with 10 minutes 2 seconds time. Dubois Wyatt Trembly finished 5th in the Boys 110 boys hurdles with a time of 16.94.

We will talk about the field events as well as the girls track events in the Thursday edition of the Sports Update. All results can be found on milesplit.com as well as in the ranger and Lander Journal.

In other Fremont County sports:

This afternoon the Lander Tigers and Lady Tigers are in action against Worland. It will be a different order this after as the boys will lead off the day against Worland at 3 p.m. with the girls to follow at 5 p.m. The Warriors coming into the match today sit in the number two spot with an overall record of 10-0-1 and 7-0-1 in conference. The Tigers enter with a 7-4 overall record and 6-3 in conference. The Lady Warriors will enter the match with a 6-5 overall record and 4-4 in conference. Lander comes in with a 9-2 overall record and 8-1 in conference. I will have the call this afternoon on KFCW Facebook as well as on Wyotoday’s YouTube page with the pregame for the boys to start at around 2:45 p.m.

