Sports Update 5/26/22

The 2022 All-Conference and All-State Soccer teams have been announced. In the 3A east on the girls side Ayana Mejorado, Savannah Morton, Jordyn Anderson and Maddi Fossey of Riverton received All-Conference spots. In the 3A west Mia Copeland, Whitney Hansen, Mason Morton, Anabelle Nachazel, Emma Goetz and Delaney Sullivan of Lander took spots on the All-Conference roster. Goetz, Sullivan, Hansen, Nachazel and Copeland also made the All-State roster. Sealey Morton, Cami Paskett, Jordyn Anderson, Madison Fossey, Savannah Morton and Mejorado of Riverton was on the All-State roster as well.

The Senior player of the year in the 3A conference Emma Goetz of Lander. One of The underclassmen of the year is Savannah Morton of Riverton.

In the 3A east, Ruger Stowell and Sean Carruth of Riverton took spots in the 3A east all-conference. In the 3A west Callum Wheeler, Sam Welsh and Kellon Donahue of Lander got in the All-Conference for the 3A west.

Donahue, Carruth, Welsh, Wheeler, Ruger Stowell made the all-state roster as well.









In other Fremont County Sport:

The Colorado Rockies continue their road trip this week as they start a four game series against the Washington Nationals. First pitch of the series is at 5:05 p.m. this evening. After the four game series the Rockies will be at home to end the month of May against the Miami Marlins.

