Sports Update 5/2/22

The Lander Tigers and Lady Tigers were in action on Saturday as they took on Lyman. The Lady Tigers won 7-0 behind four from Emma Goetz. Delaney Sullivan, Annabelle Nachazel and Mason Morton also scored in the game as well. . Afterwards I caught up with head coach Abilo Monteiro. The Tigers won by double digits by a final of 11-0. Sam Welsh led the way with four goals in the game. After the game I talked to Welsh about getting his offensive rhythm back late in the season. In the game, defenseman Joe Hellyer scored on a penalty kick in the second half which was his first on the season. Coach Dean Schaff talked about that particular goal after the game.

The Tigers and Lady Tigers will meet Worland on Tuesday afternoon with the boys to start the day off at 3 p.m. and the girls to play at 5.

In other Fremont County sports:

The Wolverines are going to be in action this week as they take on Torrington at home on Saturday. Games are set for 1 and 3 p.m. with the voice of the Wolverines Kevin Shields with the call. That game will be on Wyotoday YouTube as well as Wyotoday Facebook page. You can get more sports updates and stories on our Facebook page as well as on wyotoday.com. You can also look at the Ranger, Lander Journal and Wind River news for more information as well. .