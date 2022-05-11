Sports Update 5/11/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday media and this is what’s happening in the world of sports.

The Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines will compete on Friday against Douglas in Riverton. That game will be a pink out for Riverton in support of breast cancer awareness. Game time is set for 5 p.m. and we want everyone to come out and be a part of this fantastic cause and catch a good game as well. The Lady Wolverines coming into the weekend are 12-2 overall and 8-0 in conference. The Wolverines are 8-6 overall and 6-2 in the 3A east. Douglas is 8-5 and 5-3 in conference for the girls and the boys are 9-5 and 5-3 in conference.

On Saturday it will be the Wolverines and Lady Wolverines at home in their final game of the season against Newcastle. This will be senior night for the Wolverines and Lady Wolverines. Game time is scheduled for 1 p.m. with the boys to follow after. Newcastle sits at 5-7 overall and 3-4-0-1 in conference for the girls. The boys are 1-9-2 overall and 1-5-2 in conference.

In other Fremont County Sports:

This weekend the Riverton Raiders are going to be in action on Saturday. The Raiders will be taking on Cody with the first pitch to be at noon. It will be a double header so the second game will start around 2 p.m.

The Lander Lobos will be in action on Sunday as they take on Rock Springs. First pitch is set for 11 a.m..

I will have the call for the Raiders and Lobos this weekend on Wyotoday YouTube page as well as on the KFCW Facebook page for both games. Pregame for the Raiders game will be at 11:45 am and 10:45 a.m. for the Lobos game.