Sports Update 4/29/22

The Wyopreps.com Coaches & Media Poll was released on April 28 as we reach the last 2 weeks of the regular season. In the 3A girls, Cody remains the unanimous number one team with 195 points. The Lady Tigers and the Lady Wolverines sit in the number two and number three spots respectively. Lander finished with 153 points and Riverton finished with 111 points. Mountain View and Buffalo round out the top five in the 3A conference.

The boys are a little more spread out when it comes to the 3A conference with Worland sitting in the number one spot with 162 points. Powell sits in the number two spot with 135 points after tying in OT against Worland this last week. Lander Valley moved up one position to the number three team with 81 points after being in the number four spot last poll. Torrington of the 3A east dropped from the third spot and is the number four team in the conference with 72 points and then Cody sits at number five with 30 points. Riverton is outside of the top five in the poll sitting as the number six team with nine points.

In other Fremont County sports:

Riverton Soren Bang will take part in the Ironman competition on May 7. The competition will be held in St. George, Utah. The Ironman is a Triathlon that will consist of a 2.4 miles swim distance, 112 mile bike distance and then a 26.2 mile run. Bang will be the youngest competitor at the event at the young age of 18 years old. We will bring you more information about his run when we get it after the competition. Good Luck Soren.

