Sports Update 4/28/22

This is your sports update. I'm Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media and this is what's happening in the world of sports

We are under a month away from the 3A state soccer tournament in Cheyenne. Today we are going to look at the brackets as they stand today if the season ended today.

In the girls bracket in the first round it would be the number 2 team out of the west, the Lander Lady Tigers taking on the number 3 out of the east, Douglas.

Riverton the number 1 team in the east would play the number four out of the west Worland

Buffalo would play Mountain View and then in the final first round match the number 1 team in the west Cody would play the number 4 team Newcastle.

For the boys The number 2 team in the west Worland would take on the number three team in east Buffalo. Torrington, the number 1 team in the east, would take on the number four team in the west, the Cody Broncs. The number two team in the east, the Riverton Wolverines, would take on the number 3 team in the west, the Lander Valley Tigers. Then Finally the Powell Panthers would play Douglas.

In other Fremont County sports:

The Lander Lobos will host a mothers day tournament starting on May 6 and running through May 8. The Lander 1 team will play on Friday to start the tournament against Rock Springs on May 6th at 6 p.m. The games will take place at city park in Lander. You can see the entire schedule on wyotoday.com as well on Wyotoday Facebook.

Finally today we have mentioned it a couple of times here on the sports update but time is running out for the CWC e sports tournament on may 7. Deadline to sign up is may the 1st and all proceeds will go towards the e sports program as they raise money for a possible scholarship. You can get the sign up links on WyoToday.com as well as on Wyotoday Facebook attached to the sports update.

E-Sports Sign-Up

Lander Lobos Mother Day Tournament Schedule