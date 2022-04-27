Sports Update 4/27/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday media and this is what’s happening in the world of sports

The Lady Tigers and Tigers both shut out Pinedale last night at home.

The Lady Tigers poured on the offense again winning 10-0 behind four goals by Emma Goetz and 2 by Delaney Sullivan. Ella Stanbury, Mason Morton Whitney Hansen and Kyleigh Baldertson also had goals in the win. After the game Shawn O’Brate caught up with coach Abilio Monteiro.

The Tigers also shut out Pinedale by a final of 6-0. Silas Wheeler led the team with 2 goals. Sam Welsh, Bear Blackburn and Finn Richards also had goals in the win. After the game I sat down with Finn Richards about the goal.

Coach Dean Schaff said that his team came out slow but picked up the pace in the second half.

Lander will play on Saturday against Lyman at Noon in Lander.

In other Fremont County sports:

It was made public this week that Lander Valley Head Girls Basketball coach Serol Stauffenberg was stepping down from the position. Stauffenberg led the Lady Tigers for 4 years. In his final season as coach the Lady Tigers took fourth place in the State Tournament. Stauffenberg said that he would remain as the Athletic Director for Lander.

