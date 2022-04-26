Sports Update 4/26

The Lady Tigers and Tigers will be in action today at home as they take on Pinedale in the second of the 5 at home. The Lady Tigers sit in the number two spot in the 3A west with a 7-2 overall record and a 6-1 3A west record. Pinedale sits in the final spot with a 2-9 overall record and 0-6 in conference.

The Tigers will look to bounce back from the loss to Powell last week as they will take on the Wranglers at 5 p.m. this afternoon. The Tigers come into the match with a 5-4 overall record and a 4-3 conference record.

The Wranglers sit in the 5th spot in the 3A west with an overall record of 2-7-1 and 1-5-1 in the 3A west.

You can catch all the action on Wyotoday’s YouTube as well as on KFCW Facebook. I will have the call again this afternoon with the pregame show to begin at 2:45 p.m.

Lander will be in action again this week as they take on Lyman on Saturday at Lander. That game is scheduled for noon on Saturday.

The game that was scheduled for last Saturday between Cody and Lander has been rescheduled for may 5. Times for the games have not been announced yet.

Riverton will also be in action this week as they are on the road against Newcastle on Friday. Riverton is coming off wins for both the Wolverines and Lady Wolverines and look to continue to ride the momentum on Monday.

In other sports news:

The University of Wyoming Rodeo team won the 2022 Central Rocky Mountain Region Men’s and Women’s Team Championship and will move on to nationals coming up in August.

Sticking with the University of Wyoming The Cowboy Joe Club Golf Series is coming to Riverton in a little under a month on May 21. More details will come as time gets closer on how you can be a part of this event. The series will also be making stops in Worland, Casper, Cheyenne and more. A list of all the places that the series will be stopping at will be on wyotoday.com coming up tomorrow afternoon.