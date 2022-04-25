Sports Update 4/25/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday media and this is what’s happening in the world of sports

The Lander Valley Tigers and Lady Tigers were in action on Friday as they took on Powell.

The lady Tigers took home an 11-0 win as 7 different lady tigers had goals in the game. Whitney Hansen and Emma Goetz combined for 5 of the 11 goals in the game.

After the game coach Abilio Monteiro spoke with me about the dominant performance.

The Lady tigers will play Pinedale tomorrow at 3 p.m.

The Tigers fell to number 1 ranked Powell by a final of 4-2 in a game that had wind, rain and snow throughout. Sam Welsh and Kellon Donahue recorded the two goals in the game for the Tigers. I caught up with coach Dean Schaff after the game who had a lot of praise for his team despite the loss.

The Tigers will play Pinedale tomorrow as well in the second of the double header at 5 p.m.

Staying on the soccer field..

The game that was scheduled for last Saturday between Cody and Lander has been rescheduled for may 5. Times for the games has not been announced yet.

In other Fremont County sports:

The CWC E-sports tournament sign up deadline is may 1. You can go to Wyotoday. Com or Facebook to find the link to sign up. The event is a fundraiser event scheduled for may 7 to help raise funds for an E-sports scholarship.

You can get more sports updates and stories on our Facebook page as well as on wyotoday.com. You can also look at the Ranger, Lander Journal and Wind River news for more information as well. .