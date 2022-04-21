Sports Update 4/21/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com or I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media and in sports we have a busy week coming up.

This afternoon the Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines will be in action at home as they take on Rawlins. The match was rescheduled from Friday. The girls match is set for 3 p.m. this afternoon with the boys to follow soon after. That match will be on Wyotoday’s YouTube as well as on Wyotoday’s Facebook page with Kevin Shields the voice of the Riverton Wolverines with the call.

The Lander Tigers and Lady Tigers will be in action this week as well. They will take on Powell on Friday at home in the first of 5 at home. The match is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Friday. Lander will play the following morning at home as they take on Cody. Those matches are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. You can catch all the Lander action on Wyotoday YouTube and KFCW Facebook. I will have the call on both days this weekend.

In other Fremont County sports:

The CWC women’s golf team have secured the region 9 regular season title. The team now heads to Milford Kansas to compete against teams from Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa in the NJCAA District Championships on April 24 – 26The boys are in action today as they are taking part in a match here in Riverton. Results, photos and stories are upcoming in the Ranger as well as on wyotoday.com. Last today the CWC E-sports team will be hosting a E-sports tournament on May 7th to help raise money for a possible scholarship for E-sport players. Deadline to sign up for the event is May 1st and you can find the link to sign up on our Facebook page and wyotoday.com attached to the sports update.

You can get more sports updates and stories on our Facebook page as well as on wyotoday.com. You can also look at the Ranger, Lander Journal and Wind River news for more information as well.