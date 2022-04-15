Sports Update 4/15/22

The Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines pulled out wins over Buffalo last night in Riverton.

The Lady Wolverines won 1-0 thanks to the lone goal by Cami Paskett to push the lady Wolverines to the win. Riverton will move to 4-2 on the season the Lady Bison fall to 5-3 on the season.

For the Wolverines it was Sean Carruth with a pair of goals and Tanner Johnson with a goal to give the Wolverines the 3-1 win over the Bison.

The Lander Valley Tigers and Lady Tigers also took home a pair of wins last night after defeating Pinedale on the road. The Lady Tigers got off to a slow start but ended up with a 6-0 win over the Lady Wranglers.

The Tigers took a 4-0 win thanks to two from Kellon Donahue and a goal from Jaden Elliot and then the first goal of the season from senior Sam Welsh.

The Tigers and Lady Tigers will be on the road one more time next Tuesday as they take on Worland before they have 5 of the last 6 games at home starting next Thursday.

In other Fremont County Sports:

Lander Valley and Riverton will compete in a track and field duel Today in Riverton. This will be the duel that is rescheduled from Tuesday.

The Wyoming Indian Chiefs and Lady Chiefs as well as the Thermopolis Bobcats and Lady Bobcats will take part in the D&D meet tomorrow in Worland. The Dubois Track and Field team hosted a triangular meet with wind river and Shoshoni yesterday. Results and stories from all these track meets will be coming up on wyotoday.com and the Ranger and Lander Journal.

Last today the Riverton Raiders will be in action this weekend. The Riverton Raiders will take on the Jackson Giants at 1p.m. in double header action. Jackson is a double A team while the Raiders are a single A team. The game will be at the Roy Peck field on Saturday if weather permits.

You can get more sports information and stories on Wyotoday.com as well as the Wyotoday Facebook page. You can also check local editions of the Ranger, Lander Journal and the Wind River News for more information.