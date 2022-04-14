Sports Update 4/14/22

Sports Update Hosted by Travis Gupton and brought to you by WRTA Bus Lines

We are close to the weekend and a lot of sports are going on around the area. Hi this is Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media and this is your sports update brought to you WRTA bus lines.

This weekend will be really busy for a lot of teams around Fremont County starting with this afternoon the Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines will be in action as they take on Douglas. The girls coming into the match against Riverton are sitting in third place with a 5-2 overall record and a 2-1 3A East record. The boys coming in have a overall record of 5-3 with a 1-2 3A East record.

All the action will be on Wyotoday YouTube and on Wyotoday Facebook. Girls game will start at 4 p.m. with the boys to start after at around 6 p.m.

Kevin Shields will have the call this afternoon.

The Lander Valley Tigers and Lady Tigers will be in action as well this afternoon as they take on Pinedale on the road. I will have the call this afternoon with the pregame to start at 2:45 p.m.. The girls game will be at 3 p.m. and then the boys will follow at around 5 p.m.

Pinedale is coming off a bye week.

The game can be seen and heard on YouTube and KFCW Facebook.

Both game stories will be on wyotoday.com as well as on our Wyotoday Facebook page.

In other Fremont County Sports:

Lander Valley and Riverton will compete in a track and field duel on Friday in Riverton. This will be the duel that is rescheduled from Tuesday.

The Wyoming Indian Chiefs and Lady Chiefs as well as the Thermopolis Bobcats and Lady Bobcats will take part in the D&D meet tomorrow in Worland. The Dubois Track and Field team will host a triangular meet with Wind River and Shoshoni today. Results and stories from all these track meets will be coming up on wyotoday.com and the Ranger and Lander Journal.

Last today the Riverton Raiders will be in action this weekend. The Riverton Raiders will take on the Jackson Giants at 1p.m. in double header action. Jackson is a double A team while the Raiders are a single A team. The game will be at the Roy Peck field on Saturday if weather permits.

You can get more sports information and stories on Wyotoday.com as well as the Wyotoday Facebook page. You can also check local editions of the Ranger, Lander Journal and the Wind River News for more information.