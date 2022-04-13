Sports Update 4/13/22

This is your Wyotoday Sports Update brought to you by WRTA Bus Lines I’m Travis Gupton.

Tomorrow the Lander Valley Tiger and Lady Tigers will be on the road as they take on Pinedale in their second match of the week.

The Lady Wranglers come into the match sitting in the last spot in the 3A west with a 2-6 overall record and 0-4 in conference.

The Lady Tigers are coming off a tough loss to the number one ranked Cody Fillies by a final score of 3-1. Lander still sits in the number two spot in the West with a record of 4-2 and 3-1 in the conference.

The Tigers will be riding momentum after the big win on Monday in Cody with a final score of 3-2 after Kellon Donahue put the ball home with under a minute to steal the win.

Lander knows that they have a big time game against Worland coming up but they are not looking past the Wranglers.

The Wranglers coming into the match are 2-5 and 2-1 in the 3A West. The Wranglers are coming off a bye week just like Cody did.

The game will be on Wyotoday YouTube and KFCW Facebook with myself having the call with the pregame at 2:45 p.m.

In other Fremont County Sports:

The Riverton Wolverines will be at home tomorrow as they take on Buffalo. The Lady Wolverines come into the match with a record of 6-2 and 2-0 in the 3A East. Buffalo sits in the top spot in the 3A East with a record of 5-2 and 3-0 in conference.

The Wolverines are sitting with a 3-5 overall record and 1-1 in the 3A east. Buffalo comes into the match with a record of 2-4-1 and 1-1-1 in conference.

You can catch all the action with Kevin Shields on Wyotoday YouTube as well as on Facebook. Girls match is scheduled for 4 p.m. with the boys to follow after at around 6 p.m.

Check your local Ranger and Lander Journal for results and scores this weekend.