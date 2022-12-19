Sports Update 12/18-19

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

This weekend’s basketball games came from all over the state with teams from Fremont County playing in towns like Green River, Douglas, Pavillion and more. Below are the results of all Fremont County teams in their respective tournaments this weekend.

Also happening this weekend was boys’ swim meets that marked the beginning of the winter swim season.

Friday’s Lander Triple Dual saw Lander beat Sublette County (110-51) and Cody (102-74) before placing second in the Green River Invite by a score of 321 (Laramie) to Lander’s 284.

Riverton also had a dual on Wednesday against Worland by a total score of 134-123. After that the Riverton team hosted their Riverton invitational where they came up just short of Powell (289) with their team score of 276.

Both University of Wyoming basketball teams also lost this weekend with the Cowboys dropping to (5-6) after losing to Dayton in Chicago and the Cowgirls falling to (6-4)–and 0-3 on the road–to Nebraska in Lincoln.

FREMONT COUNTY BASKETBALL SCORES:

Flaming Gorge Tournament in Green River:

Riverton Lady Wolverines:

Loss to Bear Lake (33-23)

Loss to Mountain View (53-34)

Loss to Lyman (56-44)

Riverton Wolverines:

Loss to Bear Lake (46-40)

Win over Grace (60-41)

Win over Mountain View (60-29)

Douglas Classic in Douglas:

Lander Valley Tigers

Win over Burns (78-36)

Win over Wheatland (51-40)

Win over Douglas (47-43) – CHAMPIONS OF DOUGLAS CLASSIC

Lander Classic in Lander:

Lander Valley Lady Tigers

Loss to Wheatland (43-38)

Loss to Lovell (50-43)

Win over Burns (40-34)

Loss to Douglas (57-42)

Wrangler Invite in Shoshoni:

Shoshoni Wranglers:

Loss to Saratoga (72-61)

Win over H.E.M. (64-21)

Win over Meeteetse (59-30)

Dubois Rams

Loss to Saratoga (68-64)

Loss to Little Snake River (51-47)

Win over Rocky Mountain (46-44)

Shoshoni Lady Wranglers

Loss to Saratoga (65-49)

Win over H.E.M. (48-19)

Loss to Riverside (45-34)

Win over Meeteetse (50-36)

Dubois Lady Rams

Loss to Saratoga (62-45)

Loss to Riverside (37-26)

Loss to Rocky Mountain (60-28)

Foothills Classic in Ethete & Pavillion:

Wyoming Indian Chiefs

Win over Wright (68-65)

Loss to Big Horn (70-56)

Loss to Tongue River (84-54)

Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs

Win over Wright (72-32)

Win over Big Horn (80-38)

Win over Tongue River (59-54)

St. Stephens Eagles

Loss to Greybull (60-46)

Loss to Big Piney (67-66)

Loss to Tongue River (85-47)

St. Stephens Lady Eagles

Loss to Greybull (49-39)

Loss to Big Piney (41-36)

Loss to Tongue River (64-16)

Wind River Cougars

Win over Tongue River (70-62)

Loss to Big Horn (49-48)

Loss to Wright (62-51)

Wind River Lady Cougars

Loss to Tongue River (49-35)

Loss to Big Horn (49-38)

Win over Wright (40-38)