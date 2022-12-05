Sports Update 12 / 05

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

The NCAA College Football season came to a climactic end with Conference Championships happening this past weekend. A couple upsets happened with #11 Utah winning their second-straight Pac-12 Championship, beating #4 USC on Friday night and ultimately upending them from the College Football Playoffs.

#10 Kansas State also upset the #3 TCU team in the Big XII Championship but TCU’s schedule and undefeated season up to that point was enough to keep them in the Playoffs coming up.

#1 Georgia beat #14 LSU in the SEC Championship by 20 points, 50-30. #2 Michigan stayed undefeated by beating Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game 43-22.

#9 Clemson beat #23 North Carolina 39-10. And #18 Tulane beat #22 UCF by a score of 45-28.

These wins and losses affected the four team College Football Playoffs just a little, knocking USC down and bringing Ohio State up to #4. The rankings look like this: #1 Georgia will be taking on #4 Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at 8 PM on Saturday, December 31st while #2 Michigan takes on #3 TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at 4 PM on the same day.

Speaking of Bowl games, the Wyoming Cowboys will be heading down to Tucson, Arizona for their second Arizona Bowl berth in the past three seasons. They were last there when they beat Georgia State 38-17 back in 2019. This is the Cowboys’ third bowl game in four seasons as they beat Kent State 52-38 in the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Craig Bohl will have a chance to win his fourth bowl game in five attempts as Wyoming head coach when they travel down to Arizona for their game on December 30th. GO COWBOYS!

Speaking of Wyoming Cowboys, their basketball team lost a nail biter against Grand Canyon on Saturday, dropping them to 3-5 after losing 66-58. They play Texas A&M Commerce tomorrow, Tuesday, December 6th at home at 7 PM.

The Cowgirls play tonight at home against New Mexico Highlands at 6:30 PM, their second game of their three-game home stand, with their final home game of that home stand coming on Sunday against the UMKC Kangaroos at 1 PM.

Skateboarding, definitely a sport, takes a break during the winter months but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t some cool skateboarding events happening. If you’re near Riverton you can head to Last Stand Skates off Main Street and enter a raffle to win a signed skateboard by Chris Pontius of MTV and Jackass fame. The raffle ends Christmas Eve and comes with more than just the signed skateboard.

And finally, the high school basketball season begins this season with the Strannigan tournaments in Riverton and Lander while Wyoming Indian splits their teams across Wright and Glenrock tournaments.

Below is a schedule with times and radio stations you can tune to in order to listen to the game. You can also watch the games on WyoToday’s YouTube page.

THURSDAY 12 / 8:

Lander vs Powell

Girls – 6 PM

Boys – 7:30 PM

Riverton vs Sheridan

Girls – 6 PM

Boys – 7:30 PM

FRIDAY 12 / 9:

Lander vs Star Valley

Girls – 10 AM

Boys – 11:30 AM

Riverton vs Pinedale:

Girls – 10 AM

Boys – 11:30 AM

Riverton vs Laramie:

Girls – 4 PM

Boys – 5:30 PM

SATURDAY 12 / 10:

Lander vs Cheyenne South:

Girls – 9 AM

Boys – 10:30 AM

Riverton vs Cheyenne South:

Girls – 3 PM

Boys – 4:30 PM