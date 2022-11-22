Sports Update 11/22/2022

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

After a weekend full of CWC Athletics, including the Lady Rustlers Volleyball team finishing seventh in the nation, tonight there will be a Lady Rustlers basketball game in North Dakota against Williston State College. You can find them on the CWC Rustlers YouTube page.

Next Tuesday, November 29th, the CWC Rustlers and Lady Rustlers have their third home game of the season with the Lady Rustlers starting at 5:30 and the men’s team playing at 7:30, both against Northeastern Junior College. Get out to Riverton early that night and root for your local college team as they don’t get many home games on the season!

The Cowboys of Wyoming lost to Boston College yesterday in the Paradise Jam Basketball Tournament out in the Virgin Islands, 59-48. Wyoming’s superstar guard Hunter Maldonado left early in the game with an injury, throwing off the Cowboys’ usual gameplan on the court–especially without Graham Ike on the court as well.

The United States National Men’s Soccer Team tied Wales in their first game of the World Cup out in Qatar. They now play against England on Friday, November 25th at 12 PM before playing Iran next Tuesday (November 29th) at 12 PM