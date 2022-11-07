Sports Update 11/07

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

The Lander Lady Tigers’ swim team made it two straight, and six for the last seven, at the 3A Wyoming High School Girls’ Swimming and Diving State Championships as they won the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay, and two individual wins–one by Katy Anderson in the 100m backstroke race, and another by Lainy Duncan in the 100m breaststroke.

12 more top-six finishes help them win the State Championship outright after splitting it with Green River last season. CONGRATS LADY TIGERS!

On Saturday the Wind River Cougars traveled down the road to Shoshoni for a chance to punch their ticket to the 1A 9-Man State Championship in Laramie on November 12th, but first they’d have to do what they could not three weeks ago and one year ago: Beat Shoshoni.

Shoshoni jumped out to an early lead and stopped the Cooper Frederick show that garnered a Wyoming High School state record last week, 550 rushing yards, and without the Cougars’ starting QB and their Swiss Army Knife player, Jaycee Herbert, the offense seemed very one-dimensional. Two fumbles and three turnover on downs plays really stopped the Cougars’ offense and led to the Wranglers punching their ticket to their second-straight State Championship appearance by a score of 40-06.

Shoshoni now faces Pine Bluffs in Laramie at 1 P.M. for a chance to be back-to-back champions.

Shoshoni was also partaking in the final day of the 2022 Wyoming High School Volleyball State Championship Tournament in Casper, beating Kemmerer on Friday to play on Saturday. Sadly, the Lady Wranglers would fall to a very tall Tongue River team in five sets (25-23, 22-25, 15-25, 25-21, 15-5), meaning they did not get a chance at third place or any higher. Still, an amazing season under first-year (kind of) head coach Christina Mills in her first season back as head coach after a brief hiatus.

That same tournament also so a first-year head coach from Fremont County taking their team to Casper to play against the best-of-the-best. Riverton’s Lady Wolverines. They would fall to the Laramie team ranked higher than them on the first day in four sets (25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14) and then fell to Thunder Basin in three the following day (25-21, 25-18, 25-15). Congratulations on a great season with foundation-building players that now have a bunch of experience heading into Coach Kim Davis’ second season next year.

Also in Casper, the CWC Volleyball team, entering the weekend ranked fifth in the nation, took part in the Region IX Volleyball Tournament. They’d dominate the first two days, beating Otero Junior College in three sets (25-19, 25-16, 25-12) on Wednesday and then beating Northeastern Junior College in four sets (22-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-15) on Thursday.

Sadly, the next two days (Friday, November 4 & Saturday, November 5) would not go their way as they fell to Western Nebraska Community College in four sets (25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18) the first day and then to Northeastern Junior College in four sets (25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 25-13) to finish their season on a loss. They failed to qualify for the National Tournament after an amazing season and an amazing postseason finish last year. Only up from here to go! GO LADY RUSTLERS!

And in the MLB the Houston Astros won their second World Series in six seasons by beating the Phillies 4-1 on Saturday, November 5 to win the series 4-2.

UP NEXT:

The CWC Rustler Tournament takes place this Friday and Saturday at Central Wyoming College where you can see the Rustlers and Lady Rustlers basketball teams live for the first time this season. The girls start off Friday at 5 P.M. against Air Force Prep and finish with a matchup against Colorado Northwestern Community College at 2 P.M. on Saturday. The boys follow the girls’ games on both days, playing Lamar at 7 P.M. on Friday and Air Force Prep on Saturday at 4 P.M.

The Shoshoni Wranglers travel to Laramie to take on Pine Bluffs at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday 1 P.M. for the chance to win back-to-back 9-Man State Championships. You can catch that game’s live stream on WyoToday’s YouTube page and on 99.1 KWYW.