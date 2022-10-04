Sports Update 10/4/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

Monday’s football action wasn’t strictly on the NFL side of the gridiron for the first time in a long time, as the Riverton Wolverines concluded their Homecoming week two days after the culminating dance on Saturday night. That’s right, the rivalry game between the Wolverines and their neighbors the Lander Tigers, which was postponed Friday night due to lightning strikes in the area, resumed last night at 6 PM.

The Wolverines started where they ended, up 7–0 with just over 2:30 left in the first quarter. Lander, who had been simmering all weekend as they awaited their turn to show what they were made of, immediately scored on their opening possession.

But Riverton was not going to lie down like they have in previous games, like their matchup against Cody earlier this year, as they finished their next possession in the endzone. Both of the Wolverines’ first two touchdowns were from their current QB, Darrick DeVries, to their former QB, Nathan Hutchison, who was returning for his first game of the season after playing Fall baseball up to this point in the season.

Lander would respond though, going 55 yards in just three plays. The Tigers would also have a kickoff return for a touchdown that would, sadly, be taken off the board right before halftime which put Lander down 21–14 as they entered the tunnel.

After the RHS band put together a spectacular halftime show filled with multiple songs from the classic rock band Journey, Lander would score on a pass to Matisse Weaver to tie everything up 21-21.

The game would remain at that score for the rest of the game as penalties and defensive stops filled the second half. Suddenly, it was overtime and both teams would receive four downs at the 10-yard line with the intent of scoring a TD to put the other team on their heels.

Riverton went first, scoring on a QB sneak with Hutchison who ended up with 3 TDs on the day (2 receiving, 1 rushing) before they would kick the PAT and go up on their rivals 28-21.

The stadium was rocking and rolling, chants and stomps could be heard up and down the streets surrounding RHS and Lander was able to start their sudden death OT attempt from the 5-yard line because of an offsides penalty on Riverton.

After four attempts the Tigers finally found their way into the endzone off a short pass to senior Evan Stephenson. But, instead of going for the tie, the Tigers lined up in the shotgun from the 2-yard line and QB Brenon Stauffenberg found Gabe Harris near the middle of the endzone to win the game 29-28.

If you were unable to witness the game live you can always watch on WyoToday’s YouTube with a lively call from both Ernie Over on the Lander side of the ball and Kevin Shields on the Riverton side.

Up next for Riverton, they have their final home game of the season as the Douglas Bearcats come to town Friday at 6 PM when the Wolverines will celebrate their annual Senior Night.

And, for Lander, the Tigers take on Worland at home at the same time (Friday, 10/7 @ 6 PM).