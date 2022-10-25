Sports Update 10/25

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

After MNF last night, with the Bears surprising everybody and blowing out the Patriots in New England, the NFL now moves into week 8 with former Wyoming QB Josh Allen and his #1-in-the-AFC Bills hosting the lowly 3-4 Green Bay Packers.

Denver fans should be happy, not about their 2-5 team of course but because they travel to London this Sunday to take on the 2-5 Jacksonville Jaguars early (7:30 a.m.) on Sunday morning.

Before those games though there is plenty to do in the area in and around Fremont County. First off, Thursday’s “Last Chance” race in Riverton will pit some of the best swimmers in the county, and the state, against each other for the final time in the regular season. All of the swimmers and divers will be looking for that final qualifying time to get them into state.

And don’t forget! This weekend is the final time you can see the now-5th-ranked volleyball team in the country as the CWC Lady Rustlers have their final two home games on Friday at 6 PM with their “Pink Game” against Casper College, and Saturday at 2 PM with that being the match they honor their sophomores at.

GO RUSTLERS!

Speaking of volleyball, the Lander Valley High School will be hosting the Regional tournaments for certain divisions this week, starting Friday and ending Saturday. Times of games will be posted on WyoToday in a separate story dedicated solely to the tournament.

Be on the lookout for more this week about upcoming sports events and recaps.