Sports Update 10/21

Last night’s rivalry game between the Riverton Lady Wolverines and Lander Lady Tigers took place after a long wait due to the JV game and the Freshman game beforehand, but it was well worth the wait after the first serve finally took place. First year head coach Kim Davis had five seniors playing on their final home night of their high school career, with one of them–Jordyne Anderson–playing her first game of the season from the serve line only.
“Jo is going to start tonight, she is cleared to serve and that is all,” Coach Davis said regarding Anderson’s torn muscle in her knee.
Anderson got the team started off right, pushing the issue and keeping the Lady Tigers on their heels. The Riverton student section, drenched in pink body paint, pink clothing, and pink accessories, also kept the Lady Tigers on the toes as they came out in droves to support their Lady Wolverines one final time this regular season.
Riverton would end up winning the Keeper of the Gold trophy in volleyball for the first time since 2019, winning in three straight sets (25-11, 25-11, 25-16). On top of the win there was also quite a bit of money raised for breast cancer awareness, which was the cherry on top for the RHS staff and students.
Out in Pavillion, Wind River was looking to grab the #2 seed in the 1A 9-Man playoffs but first they had to get past the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies. They would have to do that without their starting QB, Chris Burk, and their senior “Swiss Army Knife” player, Jaycee Herbert, on senior night.
Sadly, they wouldn’t be able to do that as the Grizzlies would stuff their offensive progress every time the Cougars had the ball while the Grizzlies couldn’t be stopped on offense. Rocky Mountain would end up with the win, and the shutout, in Pavillion by a score of 35-0. Wind River now has to travel for the postseason game next week, just two weeks after they were undefeated and ranked #1 over the two teams that have beaten them in the final two games.
Tonight there’s two big games with major playoff implications:
Riverton travels to Worland to take on the Warriors in a “win-and-you’re-in” game, meaning if the Wolverines (1-7) take down the Warriors (4-4) then head coach Troy Anderson will bring his Riverton team to the postseason as a #4 seed.
And Lander travels to Douglas to try and snag the #1 seed in the 3A East playoffs next week, needing to beat the Bearcats for home field advantage throughout the postseason before Laramie.
You can catch both of those football games, as well as the Thermopolis football game, on WyoToday’s Youtube as well as on the radio in Fremont County on 93.9 KTAK (Riverton game), 93.1 KFCW (Lander game) or 101.7 KDNO (Thermopolis game).
DON’T FORGET!!! Tomorrow is the Cross Country State Championship in Ethete!! The best of the best will be racing outside of Wyoming Indian High School so be sure to check it out live out there or on WyoToday’s YouTube page.