Sports Update 10/20

Tonight a huge game to determine the second-place team in the 1A 9-Man playoffs takes place in Pavillion as #4 Rocky Mountain takes on #2 Wind River. The game will be featured on WyoToday’s YouTube page as well as on 99.1 KWYW with Cody Beers on the call. The Cougars need to win to remain the #2 seed as the Shoshoni Wranglers took the #1 seed when they beat them in Pavillion last Thursday.

Another huge game tonight is not on the gridiron but on the volleyball court as Riverton takes on their in-county rivals, the Lander Lady Tigers, at the Lady Wolverines’ stadium in Riverton High School. The match starts at 6 PM with JV teams playing against each other a little earlier, around 4 PM. Be sure to check them out as they are likely to have another great entry to the annual rivalry game series.

Less rivalry, but still volleyball, is happening at Dubois High School as Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs travel up to the little mountain town to take on the Lady Blue. The Lady Chiefs have been on a tear recently, winning multiple-straight matches at their last two tournaments.

And the MLB playoffs resumed last night as both divisional series are officially over and four teams are in the home stretch of the postseason in the AL and NLCS. The Padres evened up their NLCS series with the Phillies after beating them 8-5 and the Astros took a 1-0 lead over the Yankees with a 4-2 score.

After Tuesday’s inaugural NBA games of the 2022-23 season, yesterday held a slew of games including the New Orleans Pelicans dominating the highly-touted Brooklyn Nets 130-108 with former Wyoming Cowboys power forward, Larry Nance Jr., scoring 8 points off the bench to go along with 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.

Tomorrow’s football games are bound to be good ones as Lander looks to clinch the #1 seed in the 3A playoffs with a win over Douglas at Douglas, and the Riverton Wolverines look to beat Worland for the 4th and final seeding in the same playoffs. Riverton’s win would be their second of the season, the first also coming on an away game earlier this season.

