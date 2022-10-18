Sports Update 10/18

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.
The Broncos once again floundered on primetime television in a standalone game in overtime. This time the Russell Wilson led Denver team only had 13 first downs but the Chargers kept it interesting as they played down to Denver’s level before tying the game and heading into overtime. It was in OT where there was NO FIRST DOWNS for the entire 8 minutes, only ending with a Chargers’ field goal after a muffed punt by the Broncos. Denver is now 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the AFC West. They play the Jets on Sunday afternoon.
Speaking of football there are some very big playoff implicating games this weekend in Fremont County with Lander, Riverton and Wind River all vying for different spots in next week’s postseason openers. Lander (6-2, 3-1) could find themselves as the #1 seed if they beat Douglas (6-1, 4-0) (at Douglas) by nine points or more. If the Tigers were to lose to the Bearcats, or only beat them by 1-8 points, they will likely enter the postseason as the #3 ranked team in the 3A East.
Also in the 3A postseason could be the 1-7 Riverton Wolverines as they are in a “win and you’re in” situation against Worland (4-4, 1-3) this weekend. Whoever comes out victorious from the game in Worland will be the final seed in the 3A playoffs.
As for Wind River (6-1, 5-1), who was undefeated and the #1 seed in the 1A 9-Man West playoffs until their home loss to the Shoshoni Wranglers (6-1, 6-0) last Thursday, they have a serious implication on Thursday as they take on Rocky Mountain (5-2, 4-2). If Wind River comes out of the Fremont County Game of the Week (available to watch for free on WyoToday’s YouTube) on Thursday then they will enter the playoffs as the #2 seed behind Shoshoni. But, if they were to lose to Rocky Mountain there is a good chance they will enter the postseason as #3 or even #4 depending on how much they lose by and how much Big Piney beats Riverside by.
The possibilities are exciting and bring a new thrill to the games that would already be fun enough this weekend to watch.
MLB games on today / tonight: Cleveland Guardians @ New York Yankees (series tied at 2-2) at 2:07 PM ; Philadelphia Phillies @ San Diego Padres (Game 1) on at 6:03 PM