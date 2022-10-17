Sports Update 10/17

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.
After a solid weekend of football in the NCAA and NFL the standings are starting to show who is a real competitor and who might be full of fluff. Josh Allen and his Bills took on the Chiefs in Kansas City, winning 24-20 after Patrick Mahomes threw a game-ending interception with just under one minute left.
The Broncos play tonight against the Los Angeles Chargers in a major AFC West matchup that will push the victor to just one game behind the Chiefs in the division standings.
But, in Fremont County, the Dubois Rams once again demolished their competition and shut out Hanna Elk Mountain (H.E.M.) by a score of 78-0 as Wyatt Trembly had over 250 yards on the ground and finished with three touchdowns. Jonah Oard also ran up a storm, rushing three times for 88 yards (29.3 ypa) and two touchdowns himself. They take on their toughest competition in weeks as they travel to #3 Burlington this Friday at 1:30 PM.
Dubois also won in volleyball by a wide margin by beating their conference opponents, Ten Sleep, in three straight sets (25-7, 25-11, 25-19). Sadly, they would lose the next day to conference opponent Meeteetse in straight sets as well (25-12, 29-27, 25-18) but brought the Lady Longhorns to the brink of losing in the second set with extra serves needed to win.
Shoshoni also had a great volleyball weekend as well, starting off Friday when they took down their rivals the Wind River Lady Cougars in three straight sets (25-15, 25-13, 25-14). Afterwards, on Saturday, they took down the #4 team in their conference, Rocky Mountain, after taking them through five full sets (19-25, 25-18, 25-21, 22-25, 15-7), ultimately finishing the Lady Grizzlies after a tough, tiring day.
Wind River came off the loss to Shoshoni by beating conference opponent Greybull in five sets as well (19-25, 25-16, 15-25, 25-21, 15-12). Not only did Wind River take down some tough conference competition, but so did Wyoming Indian as they beat up Big Piney in five sets (25-12, 27-25, 12-25, 17-25, 15-9).
Cross Country state championships take place in Ethete this Saturday! So be sure to check out WyoToday’s YouTube page for a live stream set up from the first race of the day all the way through the end.