Sports Update 10/13

CWC Soccer played their final home game of the season on Tuesday afternoon, beating Colorado Northwestern by a score of 4-2 before their final two games of the season take place on the road at Northwest College (10/14) in Powell and at Casper College (10/15).

Today’s Fremont County Game of the Week takes place in Pavillion as the Wind River Cougars look for revenge against the Shoshoni Wranglers who knocked them out of the playoffs last year on the way to the Wranglers’ first State Championship since 1985. You can catch the game streaming on WyoToday’s YouTube page, on the call will be Cody Beers and Shawn O’Brate. Check in early to hear pre-game interviews with both teams’ coaches before the titular game begins at 7 PM.

Tomorrow (10/14) will be filled with all sorts of sports including Riverton’s football game at Buffalo and Lander’s last home game of the season against Worland. Both games will be streamed on WyoToday’s YouTube page as well as 93.1 KFCW (LANDER) and 93.9 KTAK (RIVERTON).

Not only that, the CWC’s men’s basketball team play their first scrimmage of the season this weekend. The Lady Rustlers, who played their first of the season last Saturday in Windsor, CO travel to Salt Lake City, UT for the SLCC Jamboree while the boys travel to Windsor for the Rocky Mountain Jamboree. Regular season games begin November third and fourth.

And finally, it was announced that the Fort Washakie girls’ volleyball and basketball teams will be participating in Varsity play starting next year according to WHSAA’s most recent board meeting. Coach Fredde Reed stated earlier this year that it was her goal to get her girls into the varsity competition, she now has her goal achieved.

Reed said after the meeting: “We are very excited to move up to the varsity level and will be preparing during the off season for the challenges and demands of the level of competition we will face next year!”