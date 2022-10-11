Sports Update 10/11

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.
This past weekend was filled with all sorts of good football from around the county, including a rout of the Natrona County JV squad by Dubois in their final home game of the season by a score of 80 to 35. The Rams have now scored 70 or more points in four straight games.
The Lander Tigers dominated the Rawlins Outlaws, and even before the Outlaws’ best running back Dian Henson went out with an injury the team was being stopped by the Tigers’ defensive line for the most part all game. Lander won 28-0
Riverton lost to Douglas in the final home game of the season, losing with their starting QB, Darrick DeVries, out with concussion protocol designation which meant that former QB Nathan Hutchison stepped up and did his best against one of the best teams in the conference. Riverton lost 56-7.
And finally, Wind River beat Greybull at Greybull 64-14 thanks to yet another huge game by Cooper Frederick who had almost 200 yards rushing.
The Lander Conference Duals also took place in Fremont County this weekend, bringing some of the best 3A volleyball teams in the state to Lander Valley High School. Lander would end up going 1-3 on their home court but two of those losses came in the fifth and final sets which set them up for a tiring weekend.
For more information on these games and more sports be sure to pick up a Ranger or Lander Journal newspaper around the county.