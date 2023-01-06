Sports Update 1/6

This WyoToday Sports Update is brought to you by the Ranger, Lander Journal and Wind River News Newspapers. You can subscribe over the phone, online or in person for your yearly subscription to the twice-a-week publication of the Ranger and Lander Journal and weekly publication of Wind River News NOW and never miss out on local Fremont County news.

Thursday night marked plenty of good basketball for the local teams that were able to play their games, whether they be at home or not. As Lander Valley’s game against Rawlins was canceled due to the snow and weather it was all systems go for Riverton High School, Dubois, St. Stephens and Central Wyoming College who both played for the first time since the new year started.

Riverton traveled to Cheyenne to take part in the Taco John’s Tournament and the Lady Wolverines came close to knocking the Cheyenne Central Lady Indians into the loss bracket for the first time this season but, sadly, they couldn’t claw back far enough and really struggled in the second half. They would fall to 1-6 to the (now) 6-0 Lady Indians by a score of 57-31.

The Wolverines had a much different game than their female cohorts though. They were also playing an undefeated Central team but, unlike the girls, they were able to stay with the home team Indians for long enough and in the fourth quarter pulled out the three-pointers and put the game away with just a little over 90 seconds left.

They would indeed hand Cheyenne Central their first loss of the season by a score of 63-58.

At the same times CWC would play their first home games of the second semester, both against the Miles City teams from Montana.

The girls (2-11) would be looking for somewhat of a fresh start after a tough opening stretch of games and they would start off okay, staying neck-and-neck with the Lady Pioneers in the first quarter, entering the second quarter tied 12-12, but that would be the last time they were close to victory until late in the fourth quarter. They were outscored 11-4 in the second quarter, 15-11 in the third and then kept it close in the fourth but still finding a way to be outscored 16-15. They would lose and fall to 2-12 by a score of 56-48.

Then the boys came out onto the floor and simply dominated the Pioneers who were seriously understaffed for the game, only bringing seven players. The Rustlers shot almost 60% from the field and 47% from three-point range to go up 66-33 in the first half. They wouldn’t miss a beat in the second half either as they continued their excellent shooting and defense to put the game away 122-65.

And right down the road from Riverton the St. Stephens Eagles and Lady Eagles took on the Dubois Rams and Lady Rams with the intention of getting out of the doghouse and knocking their first win of the season. Sadly the home team Lady Eagles would have to wait another couple days (at least) for that to happen as they fell 50-40 against the Lady Rams.

The boys, on the other hand, they played lights out and continued their strong shooting from their last game against Wyoming Indian last Friday. They scored 29 points in the first quarter alone and added 22 onto that in the second to go up 51-36 at halftime. Afterwards they would continue to play well but let Dubois climb a little bit back into it, but it was too little too late for the Rams who would end up falling 77-61 before driving back to their little mountain town.

Today (Friday, 1/6) you can check out more high school basketball with Thermopolis boys playing in Rawlins at 2:30 and both Wyoming Indian teams taking on Greybull starting at 4 P.M. You can find both of those games on WyoToday’s YouTube page and on the radio with TMOP playing on 101.7 KDNO and Wyoming Indian taking place on 99.1 KWYW.

For more information on these games and other sports around Fremont County be sure to check out this weekend’s edition of Fremont County Sports in the Ranger and Lander Journal.