Sports Update 1/19

Tonight is the night that Riverton High School (RHS) celebrates their senior boys on the swim and dive team as they host their senior night tonight at 4 PM, go out to the Riverton Aquatic Center and cheer on the Wolverines as their senior jump in their home pool for the final time.

While RHS has their senior night this week, the Lander Valley (LVHS) hosts plenty more meets over the next few weeks but none of them compare to the Bruce Gresly Invite that LVHS will be hosting this weekend, Saturday morning at 11 AM. The LVHS team is well on their way to yet another state championship and this Saturday’s invite is sure to be one of the biggest and most well-attended of the season.

This weekend is chalk-full of basketball around Fremont County with home games in Riverton, Ethete and up north in Hot Springs County as Thermopolis hosts Powell. Below is a list of all the basketball games that you can find on WyoToday’s YouTube page as well as which radio waves you can tune to in order to listen to your favorite team live.

One game that WyoToday desperately wishes they could cover is the Shoshoni vs Wind River basketball games on Friday night at 5:30 and 7 PM. The rivalry is one of the biggest and most well-known in the county, let alone the state, and their games are always some of the best to go to whether it’s football, volleyball or in this case, basketball. The girls tip off first with the boys following suit afterwards, no matter what their records say before the game it’s obvious that both teams put out everything they can against one another so it will be a matter of who comes out with more on the court tomorrow night in Pavillion.

And finally, the Wyoming Cowgirls are on a six game win streak and host the #1 team in the Mountain West Conference (MWC), UNLV, tonight with a chance to scratch their way up to the #2 seed in the MWC while also knocking UNLV down a peg.

WyoToday’s Basketball Schedule this weekend:

FRIDAY, JAN. 20:

Lander Valley Tigers and Lady Tigers @ Mountain View: 5:30 (girls) & 7 PM (boys) tip-offs with pre-game show starting at ~5 PM on 93.1 KFCW

Thermopolis Bobcats and Lady Bobcats vs Powell: 5:30 (girls) & 7 PM (boys) tip-offs with pre-game show starting at ~5:15 PM on 101.7 KDNO

Wyoming Indian Chiefs and Lady Chiefs vs Kemmerer: 5:30 (girls) & 7 PM (boys) tip-offs with pre-game show starting at ~5 PM on 99.1 KWYW

Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines vs Rock Springs: 6 PM (girls) & 7:30 PM (boys) tip-offs with pre-game show starting at ~5:30 PM on 93.9 KTAK

SATURDAY, JAN 21:

Wyoming Indian Chiefs and Lady Chiefs vs Big Piney: 1 (girls) & 2:30 PM (boys) tip-offs with pre-game show starting at ~12:30 PM on 99.1 KWYW

Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines @ Kelly Walsh: 2 (girls) & 3:30 PM (boys) tip-offs with pre-game show starting at ~1:30 PM on 93.9 KTAK

REMINDER: ALL these games can be viewed and listened to on WyoToday’s YouTube page with coaches’ interviews, players of the games and more all part of the experience.