Sports Update 09/13/22

By: Shawn O’Brate

After a small break the WyoToday Media Sports Update is BACK and better than ever. Buckle up because a lot has happened over the past weekend in Fremont County.

Riverton dropped their first home game of the season to the Evanston Red Devils on Friday night in the rain. The Wolverines started off well, holding the Red Devils to just 7 points in the first half before they let the triple-option run game of Evanston take hold and dominate the Wolverines’ defense on their way to a 34-7 victory before heading back East. The Wolverines are now 0-3 on the season.

The Wolverines’ rivals, the Lander Tigers, had their hands full in Powell on that same Friday night as a real barn burner took place between the Panthers and the Tigers. The game would end in a 10-7 loss for coach John Scott and his Tigers, marking their first loss of the season.

Dubois took the field against Little Snake River, the #1 ranked team in the 1A 6-man South Conference, and kept it somewhat close before giving up big chunk plays. Little Snake River would end up leaving the little mountain town of Dubois with a 44-28 victory.

Wyoming Indian football celebrated their first win in years last week as they defeated the Guernsey team, but this week would not be so fortuitous for them as they dropped the ball against Riverside in a 48-8 loss.

Wind River kept up their dominating offense as quarterback Carter Fowler tossed two touchdowns and the always-speedy Jaycee Herbert took back a punt return AND a kick return to the house to go along with his 121 rushing yards and offensive touchdown. All-in-all the Cougars would rout the St Stephens team in a 76-6 victory.

Up in Hot Springs country the Thermopolis Bobcats fell to Kemmerer by a score of 44-26 but that doesn’t mean they didn’t put up a fight, especially Gavin Shumway who completed 70% of his passes and tossed two touchdowns to Delmonico Dukes who had over 120 yards on the day–a promising duo to watch this season for sure.

But football wasn’t the only sport on the schedule this weekend.

Lander swimming is back to their old ways of winning everything they compete in, this time they did so at their own pool as Josey Johnson, Katelyn Brinda and Maddie Flint all qualified for state in their own respective events on the way to multiple victories. Although, Green River–the team they tied with for first place last year at State–did win the day with 102 team points compared to the Tigers 83.

Another team that is back to winning titles is the Riverton boys golf team. Led by Parker paxton, who will be defending his past two state titles, the wolverines won their conference while Lander’s boys, led by Owen Sweeney, also won their conference on their home course this past weekend.

Volleyball is also finding the forefront of high schools everywhere as multiple Fremont County teams took place in tournaments this weekend. First, Riverton defeated Lander on Thursday night in four sets as first year head coach Kim Davis seems to have settled in as Riverton’s volleyball guru.

Around the county Wind River saw some success in the Big Horn Invitational, making it all the way to the championship match against Burns on Saturday but, sadly, falling to them in three sets.

Also on Saturday the humongous cross country meet at Wyoming Indian high school took place with hundreds of runners filling the field behind the school for the Chief Nation Invitational. Rawlins’ Ryann Smith and Mountain View’s Owen Burnett would end up as the winners of the handmade moccasins after finishing the 5000 meter race with state qualifying times.

And finally, last night’s Monday Night Football game featured a new-look Denver Broncos team as Russell Wilson took on his old team, the Seattle Seahawks, in the stadium he spent nearly a decade playing in. The broncos would eventually flounder their way to a 17-16 loss in the season opener as they went 0-for-4 in the red zone on the night.

