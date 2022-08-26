Sports Update 08/26/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest

schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media and this is what’s happening in the world of sports



Today marks the start of the Fremont county and hot springs County football season. Lander will open the day against Pinedale at 4 p.m. on 93.1 KFCW as well as on Wyotoday YouTube. Riverton will be on the road as they take on Powell at 6 p.m. on 93.9 KTAK and Wyotoday YouTube. Finally Thermopolis will take on Worland at Worland at 7 p.m. on 101.7 KDNO as well as on Wyotoday YouTube. You can get scores and game recaps on Monday on Wyotoday. Com. Week one will start with our Fremont county game of the week on Thursday September 1 as Shoshoni takes on Pine Bluffs. You can catch that game on 99.1 KWYW and Wyotoday’s YouTube.

In other Sports

The Rockies are in game two against the New York Mets. You can catch all the action on 99.1 KWYW. First pitch is set for 5:10 p.m. Saturday is set for 5:10 p.m. and Sunday will end the series at

Last today the Denver Broncos end the pre season this Saturday as they take on the Minnesota Vikings. Kick off is set for 7 p.m. at Mile High Stadium. You can catch the regular season for the Denver Broncos starting on September 12 when they take on the Seahawks on 99.1 KWYW.