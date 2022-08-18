Sports Update 08/18/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest

I'm Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media and this is what's happening in the world of sports

Central Volleyball is ranked 9th in the NJCAA Pre-Season Volleyball poll. Fresh off their first ever appearance at the NJCAA National Tournament and 9th place National finish, the Rustlers have a difficult slate ahead of them. Among the highlights are trips to Fort Myers, Florida, Salt Lake, Southern Idaho, and Scottsbluff, Nebraska. The regular season begins with a trip to Fort Myers, Florida in mid August. At the Battle of the Beaches, the Rustlers will face four opponents, three of which are pre-season top 20 teams. On the docket there is #4 Florida Southwestern, who finished third in the nation a year ago.. The Rustlers will also play #16 Hillsborough College, #15 Polk State, and Indian River.

In other Sports

The Rockies are in action today in the final of 3 of three against the St Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 11:15 a.m. on 99.1 KWYW. The Rockies will move on to start a series against the Giants on Friday. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. for game one.

Last today the Denver Broncos will take on the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo on Saturday. Kick off is set for 11 a.m. The Broncos will close out the preseason against the Vikings on August 27 at Mile High Stadium.

You can catch the regular season for the Denver Broncos starting on September 12 when they take on the Seahawks on 99.1 KWYW.

You can get more sports updates and stories on our Facebook page as well as on Wyotoday.com you can also check out local editions of the ranger, lander journal or wind River news for more as well.