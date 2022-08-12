Sports Update 08/12/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest

schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media and this is what’s happening in the world of sports

The Riverton School Board offered a contract to Chad Fallin as the new girls Swimming head coach. Fallin is a science teacher at the High School. I had the opportunity to talk to Coach Fallin about this upcoming season and what can be expected for the Lady Wolverines this season. The Lady Wolverines first meet is in Lander on August 26th and 27th. In the same board meeting Derek Watson was offered a contract to be the assistant coach for the Wolverines Wrestling team. He will be the assistant coach to new head man Bobby Thoman.

In other Sports

Riverton high school golf kicked off on Wednesday at the Valley View Golf Course and then yesterday at Jackson. Coach Lars Flannagan and I talked about this season and the team that he will have this season.

The Wolverines and Lady Wolverines will be on the road as they take on Douglas next Wednesday and Thursday August 17th and 18th.

The Rockies are starting a series against they have seen a lot in the last two months the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. tonight on 99.1 KWYW. Saturday will be 6:10 p.m. and then Sunday at 1:10 p.m.