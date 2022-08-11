Sports Update 08/11/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest

schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media and this is what’s happening in the world of sports

We want to take a look at the Dubois Rams Football Schedule for the season.



In other Sports

Former Riverton girls basketball coach Gary Lee was inducted into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame this week. Lee coached the Lady Wolverines in the 80’s where they won two state championships In the 1982-83 and the 1983-84 seasons, Lee’s teams in total were a combined 46-1 which included the two state titles. He coached the Riverton girls program from 1981 through 1992 and made the state tournament 11 years in a row. In that 11 year span the Lady Wolverines held a record of 185-76. Lee also coached football and golf as well. Golf was always a passion for Lee. He headed up the girls and boys programs at Torrington in his career. He also spent time in Spearfish, South Dakota and Loveland, Colorado. We want to send a congratulations to Coach Lee on this big honor.

Last Today the Rockies are in action today as they play game three against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Rockies and Cardinals are set for 1:10 p.m. this afternoon. You can catch all the Rockies action on 99.1 KWYW.

You can get more sports updates and stories on our Facebook page as well as on Wyotoday.com you can also check out local editions of the ranger, lander journal or wind River news for more as well.