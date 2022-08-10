Sports Update 08/10/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media and this is what’s happening in the world of sports

The University of Wyoming is preparing for their football season starting on the 27th of August against Illinois. You can catch the game on 99.1 KWYW. Here is the full schedule for the Cowboys for this 2022 season.

Date Opponent (Special Events) Time (M.T.) Television

Sat., Aug. 27 at Illinois 2 p.m. Big Ten Network

Sat., Sept. 3 TULSA 1:30 p.m. FS1

Sat., Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO 2 p.m. TBA

Fri., Sept. 16 AIR FORCE* 6 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Sept. 24 at BYU TBA ESPN Networks

Sat., Oct. 1 SAN JOSE STATE* 5:30 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Oct. 8 at New Mexico* 5 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Oct. 15 BYE

Sat., Oct. 22 UTAH STATE* TBA FOX Sports Networks

Sat., Oct. 29 at Hawai’i* TBA TBA

Sat., Nov. 5 BYE

Sat., Nov. 12 at Colorado State* 5 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Nov. 19 BOISE STATE* 5 p.m. CBSSN

Fri., Nov. 25 at Fresno State* 8 p.m. FS1

Sat., Dec. 3 Mountain West Championship Game+ 2 p.m. FOX

In other Sports

This Saturday the Broncos are in action as they start their preseason in Denver against the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Broncos will be on the road on the 20th as they take on the Bills on August 20th at 11 a.m. Then Denver will be back in action on the 27th to end the preseason against the Minnesota Vikings at 7 p.m.. The Broncos open up the regular season on the road in Seattle for Monday Night Football at 5:15 p.m.

Last Today the Rockies are in action today as they play game two of three against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Rockies and Cardinals are set for 6:40 p.m. tonight and then they will end the series tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. You can catch all the Rockies action on 99.1 KWYW.

