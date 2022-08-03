Sports Update 08/03/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media and this is what’s happening in the world of sports

Today we are going to take a look at the Riverton Volleyball Schedule this season







8/16 FD Practice 8/26-27 Riverton Tournament TBA 9/2-3 @ Cody Border Wars TBA 9/8 @ Lander 6:00 9/16 Jackson 5:00 9/17 Star Valley 1:00 9/20 Cody 6:00 9/23-24 @ Casper Invite TBA 9/29 Rock Springs 6:00 10/1 @ Kelly Walsh 12:00 10/7 @ Green River 6:00 10/8 @ Evanston 1:00 10/13 @ Rock Springs 6:00 10/14 Kelly Walsh 6:00 10/20 Lander 6:00 10/22 @ Cody 1:00 10/28-29 Regionals @ Riverton TBA 11/3-5 State @ Casper TBA









In other Sports

The single A American legion All-State rosters have been announced. Jorey Anderson and Nathan Hutchison both made the first team all-state roster while Hunter Hauk made the 2nd All-State roster.

Today the Rockies are in action this afternoon as they take on the Padres in game 4 of their series. First pitch is at 7:40 p.m. You can catch that game on 99.1 KWYW

