Sports Update 08/02/22

I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media and this is what’s happening in the world of sports
Today we are going to take a look at the Lander Volleyball Schedule this season
|
Day
|
Dates
|
Opponent
|
Site
|
Level
|
Time
|
Monday
|
August 15
|
First Practice
|
Friday
|
August 26
|
McDonald’s Invite
|
Riverton
|
JV/V
|
TBA
|
Saturday
|
August 27
|
McDonald’s Invite
|
Riverton
|
JV/V
|
TBA
|
Saturday
|
August 27
|
Powell Tournament
|
Powell
|
9
|
TBA
|
Tuesday
|
August 30
|
Jackson
|
Lander
|
9/JV/V
|
2:00/3:00/4:00
|
Friday
|
September 2
|
Border Wars
|
Cody
|
JV/V
|
TBA
|
Saturday
|
September 3
|
Border Wars
|
Cody
|
JV/V
|
TBA
|
Tuesday
|
September 6
|
Lyman, MV, SV
|
Lyman
|
9
|
4:00
|
Thursday
|
September 8
|
Riverton
|
Lander
|
9/JV/V
|
4:00/5:00/6:00
|
Friday
|
September 9
|
Rawlins Invite
|
Rawlins
|
JV/V
|
TBA
|
Saturday
|
September 10
|
Rawlins Invite
|
Rawlins
|
JV/V
|
TBA
|
Saturday
|
September 10
|
Pinedale Tournament
|
Pinedale
|
9
|
TBA
|
Friday
|
September 16
|
Lyman
|
Lyman
|
9/JV/V
|
4:00/5:00/6:00
|
Saturday
|
September 17
|
Mountain View
|
Lander
|
9/JV/V
|
12:00/1:00/2:00
|
Tuesday
|
September 20
|
Fort Washakie JV
|
Lander
|
9
|
4:00
|
Friday
|
September 23
|
Pinedale
|
Lander
|
9/JV/V
|
4:00/5:00/6:00
|
Saturday
|
September 24
|
Lyman Invite
|
Lyman
|
9
|
TBA
|
Thursday
|
September 29
|
Worland
|
Worland
|
9/JV/V
|
4:00/5:00/6:00
|
Tuesday
|
October 4
|
Fort Washakie JV
|
Fort Washakie
|
9
|
5:45
|
Friday
|
October 7
|
Conference Duals
|
Lander
|
JV/V
|
TBA
|
Saturday
|
October 8
|
Conference Duals
|
Lander
|
JV/V
|
TBA
|
Tuesday
|
October 11
|
Rawlins
|
Lander
|
9
|
4:00
|
Friday
|
October 14
|
Lyman
|
Lander
|
9/JV/V
|
4:00/5:00/6:00
|
Saturday
|
October 15
|
Mountain View
|
Mt. View
|
9/JV/V
|
12:00/1:00/2:00
|
Thursday
|
October 20
|
Riverton
|
Riverton
|
9/JV/V
|
4:00/5:00/6:00
|
Friday
|
October 21
|
Pinedale
|
Pinedale
|
9/JV/V
|
1:00/2:00/3:00
|
Friday
|
October 28
|
Regionals
|
Lovell
|
V
|
TBA
|
Saturday
|
October 29
|
Regionals
|
Lovell
|
V
|
TBA
|
Thursday
|
November 3
|
State
|
Casper
|
V
|
TBA
|
Friday
|
November 4
|
State
|
Casper
|
V
|
TBA
|
Saturday
|
November 5
|
State
|
Casper
|
V
|
TBA
In other Sports
The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF) is cordially inviting one and all to come down and help recognize our Fremont County WCHF inductees for 2022, in conjunction with the Fremont County Ranch Rodeo. The 2022 Inductees to the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of fame for Fremont County are:
- Robert William (Bill) Hamilton, Lander
- Bob Bessey, Riverton, and
- Clyde Woolery, Kinnear
The Ranch Rodeo is planned for 7 p .m. tomorrow , August 3, 2022 and the inductees will be recognized then. Before the rodeo, however, from 4:30 till 6:00 p.m., a reception will be held under the Fairground’s Hospitality Tent (behind the bucking chutes) for the inductees.
Last Today the Rockies are in action this afternoon as they take on the Padres in game 2 of their series. First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. You can catch that game on 99.1 KWYW
