Sports Update 08/02/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger,Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media and this is what’s happening in the world of sports

Today we are going to take a look at the Lander Volleyball Schedule this season

Day Dates Opponent Site Level Time Monday August 15 First Practice Friday August 26 McDonald’s Invite Riverton JV/V TBA Saturday August 27 McDonald’s Invite Riverton JV/V TBA Saturday August 27 Powell Tournament Powell 9 TBA Tuesday August 30 Jackson Lander 9/JV/V 2:00/3:00/4:00 Friday September 2 Border Wars Cody JV/V TBA Saturday September 3 Border Wars Cody JV/V TBA Tuesday September 6 Lyman, MV, SV Lyman 9 4:00 Thursday September 8 Riverton Lander 9/JV/V 4:00/5:00/6:00 Friday September 9 Rawlins Invite Rawlins JV/V TBA Saturday September 10 Rawlins Invite Rawlins JV/V TBA Saturday September 10 Pinedale Tournament Pinedale 9 TBA Friday September 16 Lyman Lyman 9/JV/V 4:00/5:00/6:00 Saturday September 17 Mountain View Lander 9/JV/V 12:00/1:00/2:00 Tuesday September 20 Fort Washakie JV Lander 9 4:00 Friday September 23 Pinedale Lander 9/JV/V 4:00/5:00/6:00 Saturday September 24 Lyman Invite Lyman 9 TBA Thursday September 29 Worland Worland 9/JV/V 4:00/5:00/6:00 Tuesday October 4 Fort Washakie JV Fort Washakie 9 5:45 Friday October 7 Conference Duals Lander JV/V TBA Saturday October 8 Conference Duals Lander JV/V TBA Tuesday October 11 Rawlins Lander 9 4:00 Friday October 14 Lyman Lander 9/JV/V 4:00/5:00/6:00 Saturday October 15 Mountain View Mt. View 9/JV/V 12:00/1:00/2:00 Thursday October 20 Riverton Riverton 9/JV/V 4:00/5:00/6:00 Friday October 21 Pinedale Pinedale 9/JV/V 1:00/2:00/3:00 Friday October 28 Regionals Lovell V TBA Saturday October 29 Regionals Lovell V TBA Thursday November 3 State Casper V TBA Friday November 4 State Casper V TBA Saturday November 5 State Casper V TBA









In other Sports

The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF) is cordially inviting one and all to come down and help recognize our Fremont County WCHF inductees for 2022, in conjunction with the Fremont County Ranch Rodeo. The 2022 Inductees to the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of fame for Fremont County are:

Robert William (Bill) Hamilton, Lander

Bob Bessey, Riverton, and

Clyde Woolery, Kinnear

The Ranch Rodeo is planned for 7 p .m. tomorrow , August 3, 2022 and the inductees will be recognized then. Before the rodeo, however, from 4:30 till 6:00 p.m., a reception will be held under the Fairground’s Hospitality Tent (behind the bucking chutes) for the inductees.

Last Today the Rockies are in action this afternoon as they take on the Padres in game 2 of their series. First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. You can catch that game on 99.1 KWYW

You can get more sports updates and stories on our Facebook page as well as on Wyotoday.com you can also check out local editions of the ranger, lander journal or wind River news for more as well.