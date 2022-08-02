Sports Update 08/02/22

I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media and this is what’s happening in the world of sports 

 

Today we are going to take a look at the Lander Volleyball Schedule this season 

 

             

Day

Dates

Opponent

Site

Level

Time

  

Monday

August 15

First Practice

        

Friday

August 26

McDonald’s Invite

Riverton

JV/V

TBA

  

Saturday

August 27

McDonald’s Invite

Riverton

JV/V

TBA

  

Saturday

August 27

Powell Tournament

Powell

9

TBA

  

Tuesday

August 30

Jackson

Lander

9/JV/V

2:00/3:00/4:00

  

Friday

September 2

Border Wars

Cody

JV/V

TBA

  

Saturday

September 3

Border Wars

Cody

JV/V

TBA

  

Tuesday

September 6

Lyman, MV, SV

Lyman

9

4:00

  

Thursday

September 8

Riverton

Lander

9/JV/V

4:00/5:00/6:00

  

Friday

September 9

Rawlins Invite

Rawlins

JV/V

TBA

  

Saturday

September 10

Rawlins Invite

Rawlins

JV/V

TBA

  

Saturday

September 10

Pinedale Tournament

Pinedale

9

TBA

  

Friday

September 16

Lyman

Lyman

9/JV/V

4:00/5:00/6:00

  

Saturday

September 17

Mountain View

Lander

9/JV/V

12:00/1:00/2:00

  

Tuesday

September 20

Fort Washakie JV

Lander

9

4:00

  

Friday

September 23

Pinedale

Lander

9/JV/V

4:00/5:00/6:00

  

Saturday

September 24

Lyman Invite

Lyman

9

TBA

  

Thursday

September 29

Worland

Worland

9/JV/V

4:00/5:00/6:00

  

Tuesday

October 4

Fort Washakie JV

Fort Washakie

9

5:45

  

Friday

October 7

Conference Duals

Lander

JV/V

TBA

  

Saturday

October 8

Conference Duals

Lander

JV/V

TBA

  

Tuesday

October 11

Rawlins

Lander

9

4:00

  

Friday

October 14

Lyman

Lander

9/JV/V

4:00/5:00/6:00

  

Saturday

October 15

Mountain View

Mt. View

9/JV/V

12:00/1:00/2:00

  

Thursday

October 20

Riverton

Riverton

9/JV/V

4:00/5:00/6:00

  

Friday

October 21

Pinedale

Pinedale

9/JV/V

1:00/2:00/3:00

  

Friday

October 28

Regionals

Lovell

V

TBA

  

Saturday

October 29

Regionals

Lovell

V

TBA

  

Thursday

November 3

State

Casper

V

TBA

  

Friday

November 4

State

Casper

V

TBA

  

Saturday

November 5

State

Casper

V

TBA

  
             




In other Sports

 

The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF) is cordially inviting one and all to come down and help recognize our Fremont County WCHF inductees for 2022, in conjunction with the Fremont County Ranch Rodeo.  The 2022 Inductees to the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of fame for Fremont County are:

 

  • Robert William (Bill) Hamilton, Lander
  • Bob Bessey, Riverton, and
  • Clyde Woolery, Kinnear

 

The Ranch Rodeo is planned for 7 p .m. tomorrow , August 3, 2022 and the inductees will be recognized then.  Before the rodeo, however, from 4:30 till 6:00 p.m., a reception will be held under the Fairground’s Hospitality Tent (behind the bucking chutes) for the inductees.

 

Last Today the Rockies are in action this afternoon as they take on the Padres in game 2 of their series. First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. You can catch that game on 99.1 KWYW 

 

