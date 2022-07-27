Sports Update 07/27/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media and this is what’s happening in the world of sports

The Riverton Raiders had an outstanding season making it to the District Tournament in Green River. Despite not making it to the state tournament the Raiders did have three young men to make it to the 2022 All-State Roster.

Jorey Anderson, Hunter Hauk and Nathan Hutchison all made the first team All-State Roster. Hunter Hauk was on the 2021 second team roster in the East. Hutchison was a first team All-State and second team in 2020 in the West.

The Raiders had four players make the second team roster for 2022. Joel Bever, Darrick Devries, Carter Noseep, and Christopher Reinig all received second team honors. Congratulations to all the Raiders for an awesome season and congratulations to those who were named to the All-State first and second teams.



In other sports

The eighth annual Shoshoni Athletics Golf Tournament is right around the corner on August 13 at the Riverton Country Club. Tee time is at 9 a.m. The tournament is a 4-person scramble format. It is 90 dollars per person. The 90 dollars will also include a cart so you can stay out of the heat. You can register at the country club starting at 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. If you want to sponsor a whole it is $100 per hole, $300 for nine holes and then $500 for 18 holes. There will be hole prizes as well as other games at the country club. If you get hungry there is going to be delicious hamburgers, chips and water in a meal deal for $5. If you are interested in being part of this event call the Riverton Country Club or Tony Truempler so they can prepare accordingly. Mr.Truempler can be reached at 307-851-6419.



The Colorado Rockies are in a quick two game series against the Chicago White Sox finishing today. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. this afternoon on 99.1 KWYW. The Rockies after tonight will be in a big series to end the month of July as they take on the dodgers at home on Thursday, Friday ,Saturday and Sunday. The Rockies sit in the number 4 spot in the NL West with a record of 44 and 53.