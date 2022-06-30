Sports Update 06/30/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media and this is what is going on in the world of sports.

This Saturday the Riverton Raiders will be in action in two different games featuring the A team and the C team. The A team will be on the road as they take on Green River while the C team will be home against Cody. The A team’s game against Green River is set for 3 and 5 p.m. while the games at home for the C team is set for 12 and 2 p.m. The C team has another game coming up next week on Tuesday July 5th vs Lovell.

The State tournament for the C and B team is right around the corner as well The C team’s State Tournament is set for July 13-17th. The A team’s District tournament is set for the 18th-20th in Green River. Wyotoday Media will be in attendance for that Tournament. We will stream your Riverton Raiders in action on Wyotoday’s YouTube.

The B team will have their state tournament the 21st-23rd and should the Raiders A team make it to state then we will be there for the State Tournament starting on the 24th and running through the 29th.

In other sports news today:

The Rockies are in action on Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch for the game on Friday is set for 6:10 p.m. Saturday at 7:10 p.m. and Sunday at 1:10 p.m.. Wyotoday Media is your home for all things Colorado Rockies so tune into 99.1 KWYW Friday and all season long to cheer on your Rockies.

The Ole Miss Rebels are the 2022 Men’s College World Series Champions after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in two straight games over the weekend. This is the first College World Series Championship for the Rebels in school history.

Last today if you are a hunting and fishing fan and like sports come out on Saturday to Rocky Mountain Sports for the corn hole challenge. If you sink one corn hole you enter in for a chance to go to the finals and an opportunity for $1000. You can also come meet me Travis Gupton from 4 p.m. – 6p.m. on Saturday.

You can get more sports updates and stories on our Facebook page as well as on Wyotoday.com you can also check out local editions of the ranger, lander journal or wind River news for more as well.