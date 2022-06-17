Sports Update 06/17/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest

I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media back with you so let’s get into what is going on in the world of sports.

The lander lobos junior squad was in action yesterday afternoon against Evanston. The Lobos dropped game one by a final of 17-9 in a game that went back and forth. The Outlaws took a 5-0 lead and then the Lobos responses in the bottom of the first to take a 7-5 lead then it went back and forth again before the Outlaws made it 17-9 in the fourth to win. The lobos went 9 runs on 6 hits the lobos had 5 RBIs in the loss. The Outlaws had 17 runs on 4 hits with 13 walks and six strikeouts. In game two

Speaking of the Lobos they will have two teams for the Senior Babe Ruth Baseball Tournament starting on June 23rd and running through June 26th. The Lobos will open up the tournament at 9 a.m. as they take on Glenrock. The Lander Lobos 2 team will finish the night against Cheyenne at 6 p.m.. Wyotoday Media will bring you every pitch of the Senior Babe Ruth State Tournament until a state champion is crowned. So join me as I will have the call for every game for the state tournament brought to you by the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

In other sports news today:

The Rockies will host the Padres starting on Today for game one of a three game series. First pitch for game one of the series is 6:40 p.m. on 99.1 KWYW.

This upcoming Saturday at the Riverton Country Club is the annual Make-A-Wish Golf Tournament at the Riverton Country Club, helping the iconic foundation help make some wishes across Fremont County.

The goal of the tournament, which already has eighty people signed on to participate this weekend, is to raise enough money to support two separate wishes for those kids struggling in Fremont County with a critical or terminal disease.

For more information or details just call the Riverton Country Club



