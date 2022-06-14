Sports Update 06/14/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media back with you so let’s get into what is going on in the world of sports.

The Riverton Raiders are back in action this week. On Thursday the C team will be at Cody for a double header. First pitch is scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m. in Cody. The A team will be in Powell this weekend for a tournament starting on Friday and running through Sunday. The Raiders sit with a 7-8 overall record and 2-0 in the single A Southwest which is good for second place.

Tomorrow the Lander Lobos junior squad will take on Evanston in a double header, First pitch is scheduled for noon and 3 p.m. Wyotoday will have the call for those games on Wyotoday’s YouTube with pregame around 11:45.

In other sports news today:

The Rockies are in action today to start a three game series against the Guardians. Cleveland coming into the series is second in the AL Central sitting 3 game back from the Twins. The Rockies still sit in the last spot in the NL West 10.5 games back from the Dodgers. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. on 99.1 KWYW

This week is the Lander SummerSlam in Lander on Saturday. The 4 on 4 co-ed volleyball tournament will begin at around 10 a.m. on Saturday. For more details reach out to Lander Head Volleyball Coach Marissa Powell.

Their will be a 3 on 3 basketball tournament as part of the Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights. The event begins on June 17th and run through the 19th. There will be door prizes and live music. You can get more information on Facebook by looking up Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights. Game times and courts will be on Wyotoday.com. Registration has passed but there is a lot more going on at the Town Plaza in Shoshoni. If you have any questions you can contact either Jordan 307-840-5099 or Chris 307-399-6458

We want to remind you that we are closing in on opening week for Fremont County Football is coming up really soon. On August 26th the season starts with several games with Fremont county teams. Go to wyotoday.com to see the entire schedule for each Fremont county school.

This has been your sports update brought to you by WRTA bus lines I’m Travis Gupton