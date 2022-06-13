Sports Update 06/13/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

I'm Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media back with you so let's get into what is going on in the world of sports.

The Raiders C Team was in action against Sheridan on Friday and fell by a final of 3-1 and 8-5. Sheridan scored early in the first, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. Garrett Jackson responded in the bottom first for the Raiders with a RBI double. After the first inning it was pitching dual until the Infantry added the final blow in the seventh to make it 3-1. In the second game it was almost the same thing. In the first Sheridan took a 1-0 lead and then in the bottom of the first Riverton responded when Lettuce grounded out that allowed Larsen to score to tie the game. Sheridan then opened the lead up in the second to make it 4-1 and from there they didn’t look back. The raiders went 5 hits on four runs. Lettuce and Garrett Jackson had RBI’s in the game.

After the double header was the State Farm Alumni games. The first game went 5 innings and then somehow the guys went a full 9 innings in the second game. The A team defeated the Alumni in both games but the crowd was great and it was just an awesome and fun night. Afterwards I talked to the main sponsor of the event Tyler Watson. On behalf of Wyotoday Media I want to send a thank you out to the Raiders organization for allowing myself and Kevin Shields to come out and have fun with you guys on Friday Thank you.

In other sports news today:

The Rockies are off today but they are in action tomorrow to start a three game series against the Guardians. Cleveland coming into the series is second in the AL Central sitting 3 game back from the Twins. The Rockies still sit in the last spot in the NL West 10.5 games back from the Dodgers. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. on 99.1 KWYW

The Senior Babe Ruth state tournament is right around the corner in Lander starting on the 23rd of June. Wyotoday Media will have the call of every game in the tournament from beginning to end until a state champion is crowned. The bracket has not been announced yet so check on Wyotoday.com for brackets when they become available.