Sports Update 06/03/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest

schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media back with you so let’s get into what is going on in the world of sports.

The Raiders will be in action again on Saturday and Sunday for the Roy Peck Wood Bat tournament. The Raiders will take on Rawlins at 10 a.m. and then Green River at 7 p.m. On Sunday Lovell will play Riverton and then the third place game will be at 2 p.m. with the championship to follow at 5 p.m.. The tournament will be at Roy Peck Field in Riverton. Wyotoday Media will be at the game at 10 and 7 p.m. on Saturday. You can catch all the action on Wyotoday Youtube.

Keeping with the diamond the Lander Lobos will be in action this weekend as well. The Lobos will be taking on Glenrock and Rock Springs on Sunday. Wyotoday Media will be at the double header against Casper on Saturday with times scheduled for 2 and 5 p.m. All the action can be heard on Wyotoday’s Youtube. First pitch for the double header against Glenrock is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday morning. (Update since recording: Sunday’s home games have been canceled will play in Green River on Saturday and Sunday)

The Rockies continue their four game series against the Braves this evening at 6:40 p.m. You can hear all the action on 99.1 KWYW tonight and all season long.

The Denver Broncos schedule is on wyotoday.com. The Broncos will open their preseason against Dallas and then be at Buffalo and then back home against Minnesota to close out the preseason. The regular season opens on the road at Seattle on Sept 12 and then the Broncos will have their home opener against the Houston Texans.

In other Fremont county sports:

Coming up on on June 25th CWC will be hosting the Rustler Golf Scramble. Fee is $100 per player and $400 for a team. The Scramble Includes:18-hole greens fee, cart rental, hole prizes

Awards: Hole prizes and team awards will be given upon completion of the event. Top 3 teams awarded. Registration forms are located at Tyler Watson-State Farm or at the Riverton Country Club (Pro Shop).Participants must submit the registration form and entry fee by Friday June 17, 2022.