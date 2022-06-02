Sports Update 06-02-22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com.

I’m Travis Gupton Sports Director at Wyotoday Media back with you after an extended weekend so let’s get into what is going on in the world of sports.

The Raiders will be in action again on Saturday and Sunday for the Roy Peck Wood Bat tournament. The Raiders will take on Rawlins at 10 a.m. and then Green River at 7 p.m. On Sunday Lovell will play Riverton and then the third place game will be at 2 p.m. with the championship to follow at 5 p.m.. The tournament will be at Roy Peck Field in Riverton.

Keeping with the diamond the Lander Lobos will be in action this weekend as well. The Lobos will be taking on Glenrock and Casper on Sunday. We will be at the double header against Casper on Saturday with times scheduled for 2 and 5 p.m. First pitch for the double header against Glenrock is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Colorado Rockies are in action today as they take on the World Series Champions the Atlanta Braves in a four game series. First pitch today is 6:40 p.m. Atlanta sits 10.5 games back from the New York Mets while the Rockies sit 10.5 games back from the Dodgers. You can catch all the Rockies action on 99.1 KWYW all season long.

In other Fremont county sports:

Summer is here which means summer camps for multiple sports. For Riverton High school there is a boys basketball camp this weekend on the 4th and 5th in Casper. More details can be received by contacting Head Coach Beau Sheets. On June 12-14th Riverton will be at the Black Hills State Camp for a player development camp for football. Anyone looking for details on that camp can reach out to coach Troy Anderson.

